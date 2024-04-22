The decisive moment came when Hart saved Killian Phillips' penalty.

Joe Hart’s Celtic tricks have been explained by Aberdeen interim head coach Peter Leven after Hampden drama.

The first Scottish Cup semi-final of the weekend ended in a bonkers 3-3 draw after 120 minutes. Brendan Rodgers’ side won 6-5 on spot-kicks after goalkeeper Hart - who retires at the end of the season - saved Killian Phillips’ penalty. But there was drama beforehand, as Ryan Duncan’s miss for the Dons allowed Hart himself to try and put Celtic through, but he cracked the post.

Celtic face Rangers in an Old Firm final next month. Leven revealed Hart was playing mind games with the Aberdeen players as they went to take penalty kicks. In reference to the delayed wait for Duncan before his miss after goalkeeper Kelle Roos pulled up he said: “I think he (Roos) got cramp. We are trying to tell Ryan to get away from Joe Hart, I don’t know if Joe Hart was trying to get into his head.”

Hart said of his penalty miss: “I’ll always put myself forward. I think for moments like that you need people with clarity of mind and are confident in what they’re doing, that’s me.

“It sums me up as a player, I’ll always put myself on the line. I fully back myself, the manager backs me, the team backs me. I went through my process and just pulled it too much.