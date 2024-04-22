Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow heavyweights Celtic and Rangers will collide in the first Old Firm Scottish Cup final in 22 years.

Celtic prevailed through their semi-final in a nail biting penalty shootout, which followed an enthralling six-goal thriller against an Aberdeen side who twice scored last gasp equalisers.

Meanwhile, Rangers continued their impressive Hampden record against Hearts and cruised to a much-needed 2-0 victory after a double from Cyriel Dessers.

The next two Old Firm clashes will play a pivotal role in dictating both teams' assessment of the season.

With that in mind we take a look at the biggest headlines from both clubs as a former Match of the Day pundit gives his verdict on a Celtic transfer target, while Abdallah Sima offers Rangers fans a four word injury hint as we enter the business phase of the season.

Former Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrensen believes that Sammie Szomodics should leave Blackburn Rovers in the summer transfer window.

Szomodics has scored an incredible 31 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions this season, whilst playing as an attacking midfielder - making him the leading goalscorer in the Championship, despite playing for a team that is battling to avoid relegation.

This form has attracted the attention of Celtic who are keen to add more quality to their midfield, particularly if they are to lose Matt O’Riley to long-term admirers Atletico Madrid.

Lawrensen was full of praise for Szomodics and told Football League World that he is a viable option for club’s needing a proven goalscorer.

“I could see Sammie Szmodics playing in the Premier League next season as he’s an out and out goal scorer,” said Lawrenson.

“I could see him fitting into one of the teams that get promotion from the Championship this season, either playing as a number 10, a winger or as the main striker.

“I couldn’t see him fitting into any of the teams in the top 10 of the Premier League, but he’s not far away as he’s a goal scorer, and that’s priceless for any team.”

Abdallah Sima breaks injury crisis with four word message to Rangers fans

Abdallah Sima was forced off the pitch after just 16 minutes in Rangers 2-0 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The injury comes as a huge blow to Rangers’ hopes of success in both the league and the cup, and comes only weeks after his return from a serious hamstring injury in January.

In the post match interview, Clement told Glasgow World reporters: "We're going to see and make an assessment tomorrow. He felt some tightness in his hamstring, I hope it's not so bad. We hope we can have Abdallah in the next couple of weeks because he's been really important in that period where he was fit and he was coming back now. So we will see."

With two Old Firm derbies on the horizon many Gers fans are worried that they will not see Sima again this season, but the Senegalese attacker has offered the fans some cause for optimism with a four-word post which simply reads: "On to the final."