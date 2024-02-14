Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Hartson has Rangers down as the title favourites as things stand in the Premiership right now.

The Celtic legend has weighed in on the race to the Scottish summit, with the Ibrox club able to go top by beating Ross County by three goals or more on Wednesday night. Both clubs were in Scottish Cup action at the weekend, Rangers beating Ayr United 2-0 and Brendan Rodgers' side got the better of St Mirren by the same scoreline.

According to former Hoops striker Hartson, he is installing Philippe Clement's side as the likelier of the two to be lifting the title come May. He tells Go Radio that the lack of convincing style in Celtic wins is a big reason why.

Hartson said: "In the form that they’re in, now it’s up to Celtic to prove that they were treble-winners last season. The players have to play a lot better because they have been ambling over the line in some games.

"And right now I would probably make Rangers favourites. I really, really would, just because of the way that Celtic are not convincingly beating teams. They are going 1-0 up, they’re getting pegged up, then they’re getting a late winner.

"Idah up front, untried, he’s a work in progress. Brendan spoke about quality and I think all the Celtic fans expected a bit more in the window but we are where we are.

"We’ve got to work with the players that we have and I think it’s a big challenge for Celtic to win the title now. Celtic could win all four games against Rangers and lose the league,. If they can’t go to Aberdeen and win, if they’re dropping points at home to Hearts, and if they’re drawing at home to other teams the Rangers Celtic games don’t decide the title.

"They might this year but then you’re talking that Rangers have 14 games left, Celtic have 13, neither side can afford any slip-ups. Give credit to Rangers by the way; they’ve lost one game in 18, still in Europe, won a trophy.