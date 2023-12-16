Celtic legend still confident in title race despite Rangers resurgence under Clement

The former Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers boss is tipping his old club to lift the Scottish Premiership title again.

After a big week in European football and a cup final taking place this Sunday, not to mention several key Premiership fixtures for both sides, it's perhaps easy to forget the first Old Firm derby is fast approaching.

Celtic and Rangers will go head-to-head at Celtic Park in their final fixture of 2023 on December 30 in a match that, as ever, is likely to have huge ramifications on the title race. The Hoops currently have a five point lead over their Glasgow rivals but Philippe Clement's men do have a game in hand.

Last weekend's defeat to Kilmarnock for the reigning champions, combined with the fact that the Gers haven't lost a match since the Frenchman's arrival, has many predicting a title race that could go the distance. However, on Celtic legend remains confident that his old club will once again go on and lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Paul Lambert was speaking to Betway and believes that the Hoops are still very much 'favourites' to win the league. He said: “It'll be very difficult to claw the title-fight back if they lose the next Old Firm game. This will be Phillipe Clement's first experience of the Old Firm, whereas Brendan and the Celtic players know all about it.

“There will also be a ban on Rangers fans - something that's crazy to me as fans are such a big part of the rivalry. We saw the same thing happen at Ibrox back in May - and I think that was terrible, too.