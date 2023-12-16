The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines ahead of a massive weekend of Scottish football action.

The first silverware of the season is up for grabs tomorrow afternoon as Rangers take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup final.

It's expected to be a thrilling showdown between the two sides who bother enter the match on the back of impressive European results. Celtic also had a confidence boosting win in the Champions League on Tuesday and they are now looking to bounce back from last weekend's Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock when they face Hearts.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines as the January window fast approaches. A current Celtic star is now being linked with Newcastle United but it will apparently take a 'record' transfer fee for a deal to be struck while Rangers are said to be 'working' with Premiership rivals Hearts over the fitness of an on-loan player. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Saturday, December 16:

Newcastle United 'enter race' for Celtic star but 'record transfer' expected

Per a report from TeamTalk, Newcastle United have 'entered the race' for Celtic star Matt O’Riley. However, the Hoops are said to be expecting 'a Scottish transfer record bid' in order to let him leave.

The Premier League club have apparently scouted the 23-year-old on multiple occasions, including whilst he was playing for Denmark. Celtic spent just £1.5 million to sign O'Riley from MK Dons in 2022 and the current Scottish transfer record is Kieran Tierney's £25 million move to Arsenal from Celtic.

Rangers 'working' with Hearts over player fitness ahead of Celtic match

Rangers won't be expecting any favours from their on-loan midfielder Alex Lowry when Hearts face Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. The 20-year old will miss the match through injury.

