The Hoops boss insists no further deals are close to being agreed as things stand.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed he wants “one or two more” signings after watching his side run out rampant 7-0 winners against SC Wiener Viktoria in their opening pre-season friendly.

New recruits Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist were handed their debuts,while returning duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota were rested ahead of Saturday’s clash with Rapid Vienna.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has made some key transfer additions already. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou remains active in the market with another central midfielder featruing high on the agent after Tm Rogic and Nir Bitton departed at the end of last season.

The Hoops have been pursuing deep-lying Brazilian enforcer Vinicius Souza but he is believed to have a host of other options across Europe to consider.

Postecoglou confirmed Celtic won’t wait around for much longer and has already identified other available options.

He admitted: “I still think there are one two areas where we need some more robustness in terms of the squad, just some quality in depth.

“I wouldn’t expect too many but there are still one or two areas I’m looking to strengthen knowing what’s ahead for us.

“It has been good so far. It has been pretty well chronicled that 12 months ago it was chaotic. In January and now we are working in a way that we know what we are after.

“We identify targets and then make sure we take the time to get the ones we want, so that has been good.

“It was very pleasing to get Jota and Cam on board permanently. They were massive contributors last season and we think there is more in them.

“To get them on-board is great and with Alexandro and Benji coming in that helps with the quality across the board.

“We are definitely looking to bring in one or two more before the window closes. Again it is about identifying what we want and making sure they fit all aspects and we are working towards that.”

Postecoglou has been eager to complete his transfer business early in the window but the Australian insists no further deals are in the “final stages” as things stand.

He stated: “Whilst we have an interest in a lot of players, I’ve always said for me there’s got to be certain things that come together for a deal to be done.

“There’s a lot of good players out there. But are they a good fit for our football club? Do they want to be at our football club?

“If any way along this way I get a sense that doesn’t happen then we’re happy to move on to the next one. We don’t have primary targets.

“We know what we need and we’ve identified some players who potentially could fit in that mould. But like I said, we won’t go into that final stage with anyone else at the moment until I’m convinced they’re coming to the football club for the right reasons.”

Meanwhile, Celtic have allowed out-of-contract goalkeeper Ross Doohan to leave the club.

Ross Doohan on loan at Tranmere Rovers last season (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

The 24-year-old stopper has sealed a permanent move to Tranmere Rovers after spending last season on loan at the EFL League Two side.

Former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon swooped to bring Doohan to Prenton Park on a two-year-deal yesterday with the club holding the option to extend for a further year.