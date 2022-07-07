All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both players step up their summer preparations.

Postecoglou has issued an update on celtic’s summer business

Celtic and Rangers are both ramping up their pre-season schedules with players already through with the usual testing.

Both sides will be looking to get an edge on their city rival in what could well be another closely run title race.

Meanwhile, Celtic will be looking for an improved run in Europe, with Rangers enjoying success in the Europa League last term.

New signings will be key for both sides as they look to improve their respective squads, and here we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours concerning Celtic and Rangers.

Ange business update

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has issued an update on the club’s summer business.

“I know you guys like to speculate about prime and secondary, but look, I said last year the ones we got we did pretty good getting, and the ones we don’t get are the ones that don’t work out for a number of reasons,” he said, as per the National.

“We don’t have primary targets. We know what we need and we’ve identified some players who potentially could fit in that mould. But like I said, we won’t go into that final stage with anyone else at the moment until I’m convinced they’re coming to the football club for the right reasons.

“I still think there are one two areas where we need some more robustness in terms of the squad, just some quality in depth. I wouldn’t expect too many but there are still one or two areas I’m looking to strengthen knowing what’s ahead for us.”

Bongonda links

Rangers are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Genk winger Theo Bongonda.

According to Belgian outlet Footnews, the Gers can complete a deal for around £5.9million, though there is said to be interest from the Middle East.

Bongonda has scored 36 goals and assisted 20 in 111 appearances for Genk, and he fits the bill, with Rangers wanting to add more creativity.

Spending plans

The good news for Rangers is that they do have money to play with this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Gers have money to pay a significant fee for a key player, as well as funding supplamentary signings.

It’s reported the sale of Joe Aribo will push Rangers into further spending this summer.