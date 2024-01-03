Brendan Rodgers tried to sign the Nottingham Forest centre back in 2018 while he was still with Aberdeen.

The January transfer window is now open and clubs across the country have already been busy bringing in new players and moving others on to pastures new.

Yesterday's round of Scottish Premiership matches, which saw Celtic win 3-0 away to St Mirren and Rangers beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Ibrox, was the last for three weeks as the league enters the 'winter break'. That means that clubs can spend their time focusing more on getting business done while the window is open.

The Hoops are predicted to make a few moves this window with centre back expected to be a priority position for Breandan Rodgers to try and reinforce. Now, they may have been handed a potential boost as a reported transfer target is said to be available for a 'cut price' deal this month.

Reports have linked Scotland international Scott McKenna with a move to Celtic Park this month as Rodgers reignites his interest in the player he tried to sign during his first spell at Parkhead back in 2018. The 27-year old is currently with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest but has fallen out of favour and made just five first team appearances this season.

According to Football Insider, Forest are now willing to let the former Aberdeen man leave for a 'cut price' transfer fee as they look to 'cash in' on him while they can with his contract set to expire in the summer. However, the Scottish Champions are described as 'among' clubs who are interested in the centre back so could very well face competition for his signature.