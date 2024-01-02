The Nottingham Forest and Scotland star came through the ranks at Aberdeen but the Dons rejected an offer from the Hoops six years ago.

The January transfer window is now open which means that supporters can expect to see numerous names linked with their clubs over the next 31 days.

Celtic are predicted to be active this month with reports that they will look to add strength and depth to more than one position. Striker was thought to have been the biggest area of 'priority' for Brendan Rodgers although the news that they won't be losing Kyogo Furuhashi to the Asian Cup this month may impact that transfer strategy.

The other position that Hoops' fans are expecting to see the club recruit in is centre back and reports are now claiming that Rodgers could reignite his interest in a player he once tried to bring to Celtic Park during his first spell in charge in 2019. Scotland international Scott McKenna has fallen out of favour at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest and a return to the Scottish Premiership with the reigning champions could be on the cards.

The 27-year old had been touted as someone that Celtic may be keen on and now a report from PLZ Soccer claims that is indeed the case. In August 2018, when McKenna had established himself as a key player at Aberdeen, Celtic saw a £3.5 million offer rejected by the Dons.

The Pittodrie club also rejected offers from the likes of Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers before eventually selling the defender to Forest 2020 for a fee of £3 million with multiple add ons that could rise as high as £6 million. He was a key part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2022, making 45 appearances and scoring two league goals.

However, he managed just 20 league appearances in his first season in the English top flight and only a further five this season before seemingly falling completely out of favour with former manager Steve Cooper. Although new gaffer Nuno Espírito Santo has taken over at the City Ground there are no early signs of the Scotland international gaining more first team football.

