The former Man City and Leicester City man has moved to the Belgian Pro League despite reports he was wanted at Celtic Park.

The summer transfer window may be closed but there is still plenty of discussion around players who made big decisions to join clubs or to turn others down.

Last week, Celtic were linked with a move for former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel who worked with Brendan Rodgers at the Foxes. The 93-times capped Danish international saw his contract at French club Nice terminated on September 1 and talk of a reunion with the Northern Irishman at Celtic Park emerged.

However, the 36-year old has now signed for Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht and has spoken publicly about the move. Per the Leicester Mercury, he said: “After speaking with (chief executive) Jesper (Fredberg) and (manager) Brian (Riemer), I was very excited about the project that they’re putting in place.

“Anderlecht is just a massive club and former teammates from different places have always talked so highly and warmly of this place. It was something that I really wanted to become part of.”

Schmeichel has signed a one year contract with the Belgian side. It is unclear whether or not Celtic made any kind of approach to bring him to Glasgow but interest in the player was widely reported.

The son of legendary Manchester United stopper Peter Schmeichel, Kasper actually spent time in the Scottish top flight earlier in his career. He had a season at Falkirk while the Bairns were playing in the then SPL in 2006/07 while he was still on the books at Manchester City.

