Celtic and Rangers have the chance to do transfer business this month

Celtic and Rangers have the opportunity to bring in some new faces before the deadline. They can also let some individuals head out the exit door too if required.

The Hoops are going for another title this season under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Celtic loanee Lenny Agbaire shines

Celtic youngster Lenny Agbaire scored for Ayr United in their record-breaking 8-0 win away at Broxburn Athletic in the Scottish Cup. Former Hoops man Scott Brown has guided The Honest Men to the 5th round with their biggest away win in the competition in their history.

Agbaire, who is 19-years-old, was given the green light to make a temporary switch to Somerset Park to get some experience under his belt earlier this month. He is due to return to Celtic Park at the end of the season.

Speaking after their biggest ever away win, Brown said: "We looked well organised behind the ball and it was a very professional performance. We were a bit rash in the final third during the first half but our fitness levels and quality on the ball told after that. You could see the lads having that belief as soon as they scored the third goal - then everyone wanted one and we showed a ruthless side.”

He added: “The good thing about the club is we'll always give youth an opportunity and if you're good enough they'll get the chance to come on and deliver on the park."

Barry Ferguson in Hamza Igamane Rangers prediction

Former Rangers player Barry Ferguson believes his ex-team could face a battle to keep hold of Hamza Igamane down the line. The attacker has been a hit since his switch to Scotland.

The 22-year-old, who is a former Morocco youth international, has scored 13 goals in 25 games in all competitions so far this season for the Gers, nine of which have come in the league, and he has become a key player.

Ferguson has said, as per the Daily Record. “In an ideal world, Igamane is the kind of player you build a team around for years and years to come. But there has to be a sense of realism where the club’s current position is concerned.

“Rangers are a selling club. And, like it or not, that means they may soon be made an offer which they can’t possibly turn down. Just to be clear, I don’t think that’ll happen during the January transfer window. That would be way too soon. But, again, it’s important to remain realistic. And the realist inside me expects some big bids to start arriving over the coming summer.

“Let’s not forget, this is a kid Rangers signed for £1.5m. If someone out there is prepared to pay around £10m – or maybe even more than that – for him within 12 months, then that’s exactly the model Rangers need. The challenge at that point is to have already identified the next Igamane and to have him lined up as the Moroccan’s replacement.”