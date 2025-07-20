The American had his loan deal with the Hoops cut short during Neil Lennon’s reign

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic loanee Timothy Weah is reportedly close to leaving Italian giants Juventus on loan with a return to France on the horizon.

The USA international, who joined the Hoops on a six-month temporary spell from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2019, has agreed a deal to join Marseille and re-join Ligue 1 for the third time in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old snubbed the chance to move to the English Premier League last month after being linked with moves to Nottingham Forest and Everton, but is now on the brink of teaming up with ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi in the south of France.

Weah has spent the last two seasons in Serie A, moving to Juventus from Lille for just under £10 million. And his value now looks set to sky-rocket as the Bianconeri prepare to bank £13m plus add-ons from Marseille.

According to Football Italia, Weah will arrive on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, which could become an obligation if certain conditions are met. Marseille finished runner's up to PSG last season, and will compete in the Champions League this term.

Weah won a League and Cup double during his short stint at Parkhead, scoring four goals and featuring 17 times in the green and white hoops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite becoming a fan favourite during Neil Lennon's second spell at the club, Weah’s loan deal was terminated early after the American was selected to represent his country at the Under-20 World Cup, causing him to miss the Scottish Cup final.

A permanent move to Lille followed, where he went on to make over 100 appearances and caught the eye of the Italians.