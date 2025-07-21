An English pundit has worked up a theory on Brendan Rodgers’ status at Celtic.

One pundit south of the border reckons Brendan Rodgers is angling for a Celtic exit and Premier League return - for one reason.

The Hoops enjoyed a good week of pre season work last week, with impressive victories over Sporting Lisbon plus Newcastle United. Preparations will continue this week as the countdown continues to competitive Premiership kick off versus St Mirren in just under a fortnight’s time, amid the transfer window.

One underlying storyline heading into the season is boss Rodgers’ future. He is out of contract at the end of this season and as yet, has not signed an extension. Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been casting his eye over the situation with the ex Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers man thinking a deal has not been signed because Rodgers may want a return south. He has previously managed Watford, Reading, Swansea City and Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers future theory sparked by pundit

His first exit from Celtic in 2019 to Leicester City mid-season sparked anger from section of the Hoops support before returning in 2023. Robinson told Football Insider: “It’s an interesting situation, this one. Brendan Rodgers is sitting on very neutral ground, and I wouldn’t be surprised looking at it if he has one eye on coming back to the Premier League.

“Whether it’s another go or another opportunity somewhere, he fancies his chances coming back to the Premier League at some point. It immediately closes the door on a potential Premier League move if he comes out saying ‘I’m staying, I’m not going anywhere, I’m going to sign a new deal’.

“This is one to keep an eye on. He’s playing it cleverly because he has got one eye on coming back to the Premier League. He’s been very non-committal either way.”

What Kieran Tierney has about Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic contract

Speaking after the victory over Sporting Lisbon, new signing Kieran Tierney said of the man he worked with at Celtic prior to his 2019 switch to Arsenal: "I don't think he'll bother too much about the kind of outside noise or that. He'll just get on with his job because he knows he's got a job to do, and as his players, we've got a job to do. And we need to do it to the best of our ability, and that takes hard work and commitment every single day, no days off and just being at it every day.

"It's amazing how much he actually works, and what the effort he puts in. I think we've seen the benefits of it the other night [in a 2-0 win over Sporting CP]. I think we played really well, some good passing of play against a top team.

“I think with the captain that we've got, it's perfect having Callum [McGregor] and the manager as well together. It's a perfect combination. I'm buzzing to be back with the gaffer. I loved my time under him before. We were successful together. He got the best out of me and it's a joy to work with and I'm delighted to be back with him."