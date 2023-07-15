All th elatest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the new season draws closer.

Celtic and Rangers are already hard at work preparing for the new season, and we have already seen significant transfer deals.

The Bhoys won the title relatively comfortably, but they go into a new era this coming season, with Brendan Rodgers returning to the club. Meanwhile, Michael Beale is under pressure to get Rangers closer to the title, but he has his work cut out given the seven-point gap that stood between the two clubs last season.

As both clubs prepare for the fast-approaching new season, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Parkhead and Ibrox.

Kwon bid

Celtic are said to have submitted an offer to sign Hyeok-kyu Kwon this summer.

According to Sport Chosun, the Bhoys have already submitted a proposal to sign the 22-year-old, and they have a ‘good chance’ of pulling off the deal after improving their offer from the January transfer window. It’s reported the latest offer is worth £860,000, and Busan are expected to reach a deal with Celtic.

Kwon is a defensive midfielder who has seemingly been on Celtic’s radar for six months or more.

Danilo offer

Rangers are also said to have submitted a bid for a target, with Feyernoord star Danilo catching attention.

Dutch outlet 1908 have reportedthat Beale ‘adores’ the striker, and that the Gers have already opened the bidding as they look to replace the outgoing Antonio Colak. It’s claimed Rangers’ interest in the Brazilian is ‘concrete’ this summer, and that the Scottish giants have made a ‘generous, multi-year’ offer to the player.