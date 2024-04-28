Queens Park Rangers' Asmir Begovic

Asmir Begovic has been shortlisted by Celtic ahead of the summer transfer window, it’s been claimed.

The goalkeeper currently with QPR has made 46 appearances for the English Championship club this season. He has Premier League experience in abundance, having left Everton last summer after two years at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Begovic - now 36 - has also had a two-year stint at Chelsea while also serving Portsmouth, Stoke City, Qarabag, AC Milan and others. He is ‘open’ to staying at QPR but talkSPORT claim ‘He’s now wanted in a potential move to Scotland.’

Number one Joe Hart is retiring this summer and ‘the club has already moved ahead with their plans to replace Hart, with the experienced Begovic on their shortlist.’ The former Chelsea and Everton man himself has no idea what the future holds with him post-summer amid the Celtic rumour but he’s loved his time at QPR.

He said: “I actually don’t know. My contract runs out this summer and nobody has really spoken about anything until we got over the line, which is completely understandable. So it’s something we’ll address in the coming weeks.

“But it’s a great club, it’s a great fanbase and the atmosphere was incredible tonight. The second-half of the season was more like what we should be and what we truly are, so hopefully we can keep a lot of players together in the squad and really kick on next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As crazy as it sounds I’ve actually really enjoyed playing this year. I know there have been some ups and downs in the team, but it’s been fun and hopefully we can keep it going.

“Next year will be my 20th professional season, so first thing’s first we’ll get on a family holiday and spend some time with the kids and the family, play a bit of golf.