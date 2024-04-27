Rangers and Celtic in action

An English football pundit has ranked Rangers vs Celtic as the biggest derby in Britain.

The Old Firm will collide twice in May, once at Parkhead in a definitive Premiership title clash and again on Scottish Cup final business at Hampden. Tottenham vs Arsenal takes place this weekend in England and ahead of that, A ranking of the best UK derbies according to Aston Villa hero Gabby Agbonlahor has been shared by talkSPORT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers vs Celtic comes out on top, with the clash between Aston Villa and Birmingham City second. Liverpool vs Man United takes the final place on the podium, with West Ham vs Millwall and Chelsea vs Tottenham fourth and fifth.

Agbonlahor said to the station previously of the Premiership’s big derby: "Biggest derby is Rangers/Celtic. It is on my bucket list to go and see. When you watch it on the TV, you can feel the adrenaline watching the game.

"You can feel the atmosphere from the fans, you can see the two teams dislike each other. That is a big, big derby. The biggest in Britain by a mile, for me. Some of the others… Manchester United vs Manchester City - not really for me.

"Manchester United/Liverpool - yes there is a rivalry but the players are shaking hands nowadays. I think [the Old Firm derby] is my no.1 from watching it as a kid. The days of Henrik Larrson [at Celtic] and Brian Laudrup [at Rangers].