Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Dundee as they look to keep their momentum going. They beat Aberdeen on penalties last time out in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

As for Rangers, they take on St Mirren at home on Sunday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back latest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are poised to open new contract talks with left-back Greg Taylor and he is ‘expected’ to pen fresh terms, as per a report by Football Insider. The defender’s current deal expires in 2025 and he is set to enter his final 12 months.

Taylor, 26, has been on the books at Celtic Park since joining the Glasgow club back in 2019 and he has since made 166 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals. The ex-Rangers academy man made his name at Kilmarnock and went on to play 131 matches for the Rugby Park outfit as a youngster.

Attacker update

Football Insider also claim striker Kemar Roofe is ‘likely’ to leave Rangers at the end of this campaign amid interest from English teams like Sheffield United, QPR, Sunderland and Fulham. The former West Brom and Leeds United man, joined the Gers in 2020 from Anderlecht and is closing in on four years in Scotland.

He has fired 38 goals in 98 matches and won the title back in 2021 under former manager Steven Gerrard. However, he may now well end up heading out the exit door later this year if reports are true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad