Celtic make Rangers fans move as major Hoops plans come to light after chiefs decision
Celtic have made an application for a second rail seating section at Parkhead - as they make a Rangers fans move.
An application has been made to Glasgow City council, with ultras group The Green Brigade occupying the current standing area, holding roughly 3,000 fans in the north-west corner.
They have launched a campaign called ‘The Celtic End’ as they look to get The Jock Stein Stand turned into a full standing section similar to Borussia Dortmund’s famous yellow wall. Those plans have not yet progressed, but more rail seating is being sought, with an application made by Celtic February 13 to add another area in the west corner of the stadium.
That is occupied by another supporters group, Bhoys Celtic. The plans are still under review. The proposal has been submitted to Building Standards at the council, and reads: "Replace existing seats with safe-standing rail seating at the SW corner. Total number of seats = 455. The site address is listed as Celtic Park, 95 Kerrydale Street, Glasgow G40 3RE."
Meanwhile, Celtic have moved to install netting between home and away fans for when Rangers fans return to Parkhead for Old Firm derby clashes. The iconic fixture will once again derbies have visiting supporters after an agreement to end a lock-out, but the Hoops are taking safety precuations.
The council website says of that application: "Installation of temporary netting to the Southeast corner between the home and away support. The netting is installed before each Celtic vs Rangers match and disassembled after."
