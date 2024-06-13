AFP via Getty Images

Everything you need to know ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2024 opening fixture against Germany.

Euro 2024 will finally get underway on Friday and Scotland have the honour of helping to open the competition with their clash against hosts Germany. The final travelling squads have been locked in and all that’s left to do is to prepare for the action.

Scotland are gearing up for their second consecutive European Championships. The Tartan Army have been drawn into Group A, alongside Switzerland, Hungary, and the tournament hosts. More than 100,000 Scots are expected to make the trip to Germany ahead of Friday, which means Steve Clarke and his side won’t be short of travelling support.

As the hours tick down to Scotland’s first game of the tournament, GlasgowWorld has put together everything you need to know for Friday’s clash and beyond.

What time does Germany vs Scotland kick-off?

Germany will get the tournament underway on Friday, June 14th at their home stadium, the Allianz Arena in Munich. Kick-off is scheduled for 20.00 BST (21.00 local time).

How can I watch Germany vs Scotland?

While plenty of Scotland fans are headed out to Munich for the opening clash, those who haven’t made the trip don’t need to worry. UEFA boasts multiple broadcast partners, meaning the entire tournament will be shown around the world for supporters to enjoy.

Both the BBC and ITV have broadcast rights for Euro 2024 and will be showing all of the scheduled fixtures between their respective channels. Clarke’s first match against Germany will be shown live on STV and the STV Player, and for viewers outside of Scotland, they can tune in on ITV1 and ITVX.

Scotland’s following group stage fixtures against Switzerland and Hungary will both be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Germany vs Scotland team and injury news

Clarke has locked in his 26-player squad for Euro 2024, featuring seven players from the Scottish Premiership, including four Celtic stars in Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor and James Forrest. Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark of Hearts have also made the final cut, as well as Motherwell’s Liam Kelly.

Both managers will likely provide more recent injury updates closer to the clash but a report coming out of Germany today has confirmed a major blow to Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has been forced to pull out of the tournament after coming down with tonsillitis and has been replaced by Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can.