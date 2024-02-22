Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Talk of Jose Mourinho has been met with a thumbs up - but Alan Brazil's Celtic fears are rooted in the here and now.

The former Scotland international and Hoops diehard has his concerns after the Premiership champions dropped to second behind Rangers. A 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock leaves them chasing ahead of this weekend's game against Motherwell.

Some fans have been left unsure where a difficult patch leaves Rodgers' future in Glasgow, with talkSPORT's Shebahn Ahern floating the possibility of former Chelsea and Man United boss Mourinho replacing Rodgers at Parkhead.

He is out of work after time at Roma. While Brazil likes the sound of that, he is more focused on what he's heard about current gaffer Rodgers.

Speaking on his talkSPORT breakfast show, he said: "I would like Mourinho at Celtic...I thought you were going to say he was going to Bayern there! Look, I don't know what's happening at Celtic at the moment.

"Clearly there's a problem, I might be wrong but I heard there was a problem with the pitch, and Rodgers wanted money for players but didn't get it. These are things I've been told that might not be 100 per cent true. What I do know is, look at the results, there's something not right...."

Ahern claimed previously: "I like the idea. He's in his 60's now, he's a legend, I think he could spice up the Scottish Premiership. I think the idea of Jose Mourinho being involved in Old Firms [derby against Rangers] could be total magic and also it could give them a chance of Europe.

"It would be utter chaos and we like to see that. Okay, there's lines to the chaos here but I do think that there's something in it there.

"You look at the job that Jose did at Roma, the proud moments that it brought for him over his career, Celtic is a massive club all over the world, a world-renowned club.