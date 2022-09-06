Celtic man admits ‘dream come true’ and ex-Rangers player to land new job

Latest Celtic and Rangers news on Tuesday.

Celtic have a big night ahead of them as they welcome Real Madrid to Celtic Park in the Champions League.

Rangers, on the other hand, have their first European group stage clash away at Ajax tomorrow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

O’Riley looks ahead

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has admitted playing Real Madrid is a ‘dream come true’.

The Denmark youth international has been a hit with Ange Postecoglou’s side since joining them from MK Dons in January.

He has said, as per a report by STV:

“Arguably the biggest club in the world so for someone like myself who has always dreamt of playing in a competition of this stature, it’s a dream come true.

“I know Celtic fans especially, this is the one they have wanted for years. Now we have got that fixture so hopefully we can put on a good show for them.”

Hoops star tipped to attract interest

Ex-Scotland international Pat Nevin believes Kyogo Furuhashi will be attracting interest from English clubs.

The Japanese attacker has become a real fans’ favourite with the Hoops.

Nevin has told Grosnever Sport (as per Football Scotland):

“As soon as I saw Kyogo Furuhashi, I couldn’t stop myself from saying that he is one of the best players I’ve seen come into Celtic. His energy is incredible and he’s a natural goalscorer.

“He is the one player from Scotland that all the top English clubs will be watching.”

Ex-Rangers player to seal move?

Ex-Rangers goalkeeper Neil Alexander is reportedly poised to take up a new role in the Scottish Premiership.

The 44-year-old played at Ibrox from 2008 to 2013 between the sticks.