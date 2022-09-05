The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Monday

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 at Celtic Park over the weekend.

The Hoops have the Glasgow bragging rights as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are in European action against Ajax away on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Linked-midfielder finds new club

Ross Barkley, who has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers over recent times, has found himself a new club.

The former Everton man cut ties with Chelsea at the end of last month and became a free agent.

He has now moved to France to sign for OGC Nice, putting to an end to speculation suggesting he would be staying in the UK.

Read More Steve McManaman details two key factors Celtic can exploit against Real Madrid in Champions League

Former Celtic striker has his say

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes his former side can cause Real Madrid some problems.

The La Liga giants are heavy favourites going into tomorrow’s clash.

However, Sutton has said, as per the Daily Record: “Celtic build from the back, they take risks. It’s the same approach as Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

“Obviously, Guardiola has a higher standard of player at his disposal, but this young team of Postecoglou’s are having great success with it and I fully believe they can give Real Madrid a bloody nose by going at it in this manner.

“I’ve got to say, this Celtic team under Postecoglou are a great watch. They are so fast and fluid and some of the football is a joy.”

Read More Kris Boyd critical of Jon McLaughlin’s Old Firm horror show as Rangers boss slams players for gifting Celtic goals

Rangers winger linked with exit

Rangers winger Cole McKinnon is reportedly on the radar of Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is currently on loan with Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.