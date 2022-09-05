Former Celtic man believes they can hurt Real Madrid and Rangers winger ‘tracked’ by Premier League club
The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Monday
The Hoops have the Glasgow bragging rights as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are in European action against Ajax away on Wednesday.
Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...
Linked-midfielder finds new club
Ross Barkley, who has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers over recent times, has found himself a new club.
The former Everton man cut ties with Chelsea at the end of last month and became a free agent.
He has now moved to France to sign for OGC Nice, putting to an end to speculation suggesting he would be staying in the UK.
Former Celtic striker has his say
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes his former side can cause Real Madrid some problems.
The La Liga giants are heavy favourites going into tomorrow’s clash.
However, Sutton has said, as per the Daily Record: “Celtic build from the back, they take risks. It’s the same approach as Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.
“Obviously, Guardiola has a higher standard of player at his disposal, but this young team of Postecoglou’s are having great success with it and I fully believe they can give Real Madrid a bloody nose by going at it in this manner.
“I’ve got to say, this Celtic team under Postecoglou are a great watch. They are so fast and fluid and some of the football is a joy.”
Rangers winger linked with exit
Rangers winger Cole McKinnon is reportedly on the radar of Newcastle United.
The 19-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is currently on loan with Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.
According to a report by The Scottish Sun, Eddie Howe’s side have ‘tracked’ the youngster.