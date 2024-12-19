Celtic man 'wanted' in January with Rangers 'watching' Premier League starlet

Celtic and Rangers are both back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic face an away trip to Dundee United as they look to keep their momentum going. They are top of the Scottish Premiership table as they eye another title win.

Rangers have a home clash against Dundee. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic defender wanted

Celtic defender Dane Murray is ‘wanted’ by other top flight clubs and some unnamed English League One and League Two teams ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Daily Record. The youngster is likely to be recalled from his loan at Queen’s Park amid attention from elsewhere.

Murray, who is 21-years-old, has been on the books of the Hoops for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular at various different youth levels.

The youngster has played twice for the first-team under Brendan Rodgers so far. He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the last transfer window when Queen’s Park came calling.

The centre-back has since been a hit with the Spiders and has become a key player. The Scotland youth international has played 15 matches so far this season but is now poised for a change of scene this winter to further continue his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After landing him in August, their boss Callum Davidson said: “We have been looking to get Dane in for a few weeks now to bolster our defence and I am delighted he is finally with us. He was part of the Celtic squad that toured America this summer and that shows how highly they rate him. Coming to Queen’s Park gives Dane a platform to build first team experience that will help him in the seasons to come.”

Meanwhile, their Director of Football Darren O’Donnell added: “We have had to act quickly to get someone in of the right quality after a number of injuries to defenders. Dane is a highly sought after young player who can play in the left-hand side of defence which is great for us as it gives Callum options in terms of his team selection.

“A number of clubs were keen to take Dane in for this season on loan, so I am delighted that Queen’s Park have secured him. He is well thought of at Celtic who have high hopes for him in terms of his career with them which is reflected in the recent contract extension Dane signed.”

Rangers eye Premier League man

Rangers are ‘watching’ Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to CaughtOffside. The report has credited the Gers with an interest along with Arsenal, Leicester City, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer to reunite with Enzo Maresca after helping Leicester gain promotion. His switch to London hasn’t gone to plan though and he is being linked with an exit already.