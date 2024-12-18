Celtic trio 'considering' January exits as triple transfer update emerges

Celtic have the chance to do some incoming and outgoing business in January

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is set for talks regarding his future ahead of the January transfer window, according to Daily Mail. Fellow centre-back Maik Nawrocki is also said to be ‘considering’ his ‘options’ this winter along with winger Luis Palma.

Cutting ties with the trio would help free up space and funds in the Hoops’ ranks to help pave the way for potential reinforcements. The Hoops are currently sat top of the Scottish Premiership table above Aberdeen and Rangers.

Welsh, who is 24-years-old, has been on the books at Celtic for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for the Glasgow outfit at various different youth levels before he was loaned out as a youngster to Greenock Morton to get some experience under his belt.

The ex-Scotland youth international has slipped down the pecking order over recent times under Brendan Rodgers. He has made 67 appearances for his current club in all competitions to date and has chipped in with four goals from the back.

Celtic landed Nawrocki back in July 2023 to bolster their defensive department. He was handed a long-term deal running until June 2028 when he arrived in Scotland. However, he hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted to.

The former Poland youth international spent a couple of years at Legia Warsaw before joining the Hoops and caught the eye there. It hasn’t worked out for him so far though and an exit would probably suit all parties involved.

As for Palma said, he said last month: “I’m working, striving day by day, wanting to take the same performance I had before at the club and coming here is a pride, happy to be in the national team and waiting for the things I’ve been proposing to happen so that they come out of everything the best.”

He is also back in the national team set-up with Honduras: "It’s a great honour to be back in the national team after missing the last window. I’m very happy to be here for the match against Mexico. I’ve trained well, and unfortunately, I haven’t had many minutes, but physically, I feel very good.

“The mindset remains the same: to work, contribute what I can to the national team, and continue growing with the same dreams as my teammates. There are always paybacks in football, but we have to focus on our job and follow the instructions of our coach. There is no need to be afraid.”

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at Celtic recently and has seen his game time significantly dry up. In fact, he has only made seven outings so far in this campaign, four of which have come in the league.

Palma found the net on 10 occasions last term under Rodgers to help the Hoops win the title ahead of Rangers. The ex-Aris man has not been able to replicate that since then though due to a lack of opportunities.