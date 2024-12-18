Rangers have the chance to do some transfer business when the January window opens

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is attracting ‘interest’ from Saint-Etienne, according to a report by Le Republicain Spotif. The Gers may need to fend off some attention from abroad in the attacker in the upcoming January window.

Dessers, who is 30-years-old, is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2027 meaning his current club are under no pressure to cash in on him this winter. He has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has scored 12 goals, six of which have come in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers would have a decision to make if an offer came in for his services next month. They are currently sat in 3rd place in the table behind rivals Celtic and Aberdeen.

Despite his goal return not being too bad so far in this campaign to date, the player has admitted in an interview last month with BBC Sport that strikers will always miss more chances than they score goals. He said: "I was watching the Champions League this week and I see unbelievable strikers miss chances, so who am I as Cyriel Dessers to not miss chances? Obviously, you're always going to miss more than you score. That's life of a striker.

"You know that there will always be a perception about that but that's the life. If I would score three chances every game then I will probably not be at Rangers either, but that's life and you just have to keep going, never give up as a team, individual and you just need to be ready for the next one.”

Dessers found the net on 22 occasions last term and is on course to match that amount again this time around. Prior to his move to Scotland, he played in Italy for Cremonese. The Nigeria international has also had spells in the past at Lokeren, NAC Breda, FC Utrecht, Heracles, Genk and Feyenoord.

‘History of the club’...

He signed for Rangers under their former manager Michael Beale. He said at the time: “I am really happy, it is a big relief to finally be here. There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here.

"The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it's massive but next to that I look at what is here at this moment. I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team so I am happy to be here."

Beale added: “We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club. He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions. We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession. When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment to our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.”