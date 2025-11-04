Rumours and reports are flying around Celtic’s search for a new full-time manager

Former Celtic striker and managerial candidate Robbie Keane is now linked with another club as he eyes his next coaching move.

Last week, talkSPORT reported that the 45-year-old was ‘being considered’ as a potential replacement for Brendan Rodgers, who shook Scottish football with his surprise resignation.

The Northern Irishman left Parkhead following Celtic’s 3-1 defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. The reigning champions are nine points adrift of the high-flying Jambos, who remain unbeaten after 11 games.

Multiple names have already emerged as potential candidates to replace Rodgers. However, in a matter of days, Keane is now intrigued by a different project at another of his former clubs.

Robbie Keane linked with Premier League job amid Celtic link

A new talkSPORT update has reported that Keane has ‘expressed an interest’ in becoming the new manager at Wolves, where he started his playing career.

The former striker progressed through the youth ranks of the West Midlands outfit before making his senior debut at 17 in 1997. Keane joined Celtic on loan in 2010 from Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves are also searching for a new head coach following the dismissal of former manager Vitor Pereira. The Old Gold are at risk of relegation following a dreadful start to their Premier League season. They are currently rock bottom of the table with just two points on the board, as their first win continues to evade them.

The news on Keane comes following a dramatic U-turn involving Gary O’Neil. The former Wolves boss had emerged as the leading candidate to replace Pereira but he has since opted to withdraw from conversations, despite closing in on personal agreements.

Celtic continue search for Brendan Rodgers replacement

A number of names have emerged as potential candidates to replace Rodgers in a short space of time. Interim boss Martin O’Neill has confirmed he would be open to remaining at the club for the rest of the season and would be willing to have a conversation with Dermot Desmond.

“The very obvious answer would be yes, I would do. But I genuinely don't know what to expect,” O’Neill responded when asked if he would entertain conversations with Desmond following Celtic’s Premier Sports Cup win over Rangers.

“When I saw the games they had and then the international break, I thought they'll have a couple of weeks to think about it.

“I haven't even spoken to him since that. In a perverse sort of way I've enjoyed the two games - but not a lot. Don't get me wrong, I'm delighted to have won the game, absolutely delighted. It was a really strange feeling to be in the Hampden dressing room, really strange, but it was nice to win.”

Meanwhile, Mark van Bommel has reportedly rejected the opportunity to replace Rodgers, while Wilfried Nancy has also been linked. The Columbus Crew boss is ‘among the foreign-based coaches under consideration’ to take the reins at Parkhead but he has remained tight-lipped over the rumours linking him to Scotland.