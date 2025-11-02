Celtic are on the hunt for their next permanent manager with an ex Birmingham City and Everton man eyed.

A former Everton and Birmingham City star has been contacted over the vacant Celtic manager post - as Craig Bellamy distances himself from proceedings.

The Hoops play Rangers in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi final for a chance to play St Mirren in December’s showpiece, bringing an end to a dramatic week in Glasgow’s east-end. Brendan Rodgers quit as boss on Monday, followed up by a jaw-dropping verbal attack on the Irishman by major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney are manning the fort on an interim basis as a permanent successor is sought. One man who has come into their thinking is Everton favourite and former Birmingham City player Lee Carsley.

Who is next Celtic manager contender Lee Carsley?

He is now England U21s boss and served as interim gaffer at senior level before Thomas Tuchel’s arrival. The no-nonsense midfielder made himself a hero at Everton between 2002-2008 before becoming captain at hometown team, Birmingham City, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League. A Republic of Ireland international, he’s coached at Brentford, Coventry City and Birmingham City before joining England’s youth ranks in 2020.

There, Carsley is highly thought of, and Alan Nixon claims Celtic have made contact over making him their Rodgers successor. With his chances of becoming Tuchel’s England successor favourable, however, the ex Everton and Birmingham City man is set to try his luck with the FA some more.

Craig Bellamy meanwhile is another linked but the Wales boss is set to focus on their World Cup qualifying hopes. The reporter claimed on Patreon: “Lee Carsley is sticking with the FA and the England under-21 job despite Celtic’s interest. The former Republic of Ireland coach has been contacted about the post but is happy where he is.

What does Lee Carsley think about Celtic next manager chance?

“Carsley would only return to club football if the move appealed and is very much in the frame for the full England job when Thomas Tuchel moves on. Celtic have also been sniffing round Craig Bellamy but the Wales boss is settled and not keen to move. Even if the Welsh miss out on qualifying for the World Cup it is unlikely to change his mind.”

Carsley said of the top England job last year: "No, I didn't formally apply for it. Because hopefully...I have been doing the U21s and I am really happy with my job. I am an employee of the FA and I was asked to take the senior team, which is a privilege. It was the proudest moment of my career.

"I am in a really fortunate position in that I am on the inside and I can see how much potential this team has got. It is one of the best jobs in world football. There aren't many jobs where you have got a chance of winning. I believe the coach that comes in has got a really good chance of winning and we deserve the best one that's out there."