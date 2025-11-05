Celtic are still without a full-time replacement for Brendan Rodgers following his surprise resignation

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have been searching for a new permanent manager to replace Brendan Rodgers, following his dramatic departure last month. According to a report in the Netherlands, a candidate has already ‘turned down’ the option to take on the role at Parkhead.

Rodgers left the club under dramatic circumstances, with his surprise resignation sparking a direct and public response from Dermot Desmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing statements made by Rodgers to the media prior to his departure, including comments about the transfer window and feeling let down by the level of business.

“When his comments were made publicly, I sought to address them directly. Brendan and I met for over three hours at his home in Scotland to discuss the issue. Despite ample opportunity, he was unable to identify a single instance where the club had obstructed or failed to support him. The facts did not match his public narrative,” Desmond said.

Celtic manager target ‘turns down’ manager role

According to De Telegraaf, former PSV manager Mark van Bommel recently rejected the opportunity to join Celtic.

The 48-year-old is a highly sought after figure and has reportedly ‘passed up four opportunities’ to return to management since his last role with Royal Antwerp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims Van Bommel was ‘asked to succeed’ the departed Rodgers but he ‘turned down’ the offer. He has also rejected moves from three unnamed clubs in the Middle East, who were willing to pay significant money to bring him in.

Despite being offered a ‘multi-million dollar salary’, the Dutchman declined, as he reportedly wants to stay close to his son, Ruben. The winger is currently recovering from an ACL injury and Van Bommel wants to be close to his family during this time.

Van Bommel’s managerial career started at PSV, where his son currently plays. He then had a brief and unsuccessful stint at VfL Wolfsburg before joining Antwerp in 2022. He left at the end of his contract last summer and has been without a club since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic new manager latest

It was reported earlier this week that Celtic were ‘edging closer’ to appointing interim manager Martin O’Neill as Rodgers’ permanent replacement, following their win over Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup.

O’Neill himself has also admitted he would be open to discussing a prolonged period at the club, with a report from Football Insider claiming he would be ‘prepared’ to take on the role for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

“The very obvious answer would be yes, I would do. But I genuinely don't know what to expect,” O’Neill responded when asked if he would entertain conversations with Desmond.

“When I saw the games they had and then the international break, I thought they'll have a couple of weeks to think about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven't even spoken to him since that. In a perverse sort of way I've enjoyed the two games - but not a lot. Don't get me wrong, I'm delighted to have won the game, absolutely delighted. It was a really strange feeling to be in the Hampden dressing room, really strange, but it was nice to win.”