Celtic are on the market for their next permanent head coach following Brendan Rodgers’ departure

Celtic may not need to look beyond their current situation to employ a replacement for Brendan Rodgers. The club are reportedly ‘edging closer’ to appointing Martin O’Neill as the next permanent manager.

The interim head coach guided the Hoops to the Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday, following a dramatic derby clash with Rangers. The Hampden showcase ended 3-1 in Celtic’s favour, booking their spot in the final against St Mirren.

O’Neill himself has admitted ‘would be prepared’ to remain at the club until the end of the season and now, new information claims the Celtic board could be looking to make that happen.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are now ‘edging closer’ to appointing O’Neill as Rodgers’ permanent replacement, following their Premier Sports Cups semi-final win.

The 73-year-old, who previously managed the Bhoys between 2000 and 2005, is reportedly ‘increasingly attracted’ to taking the job until the end of the season. However, this could still depend on their upcoming results against Midtjylland in the Europa League and this weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

Prior to Celtic’s Cup win over Rangers, Football Insider reported O’Neill is ‘prepared’ to take on the role for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign. The win at Hampden Park has only strengthened his position to extend his time at the hilt of the club.

Martin O’Neill would be open to discussions with Dermot Desmond

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win over Rangers on Sunday, O’Neill responded to questions about remaining at Celtic and being in the dugout for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup final.

“Well, secretly, you would love to,” he admitted. “Look, we're in the results business and all of these things can change. I was actually at Midtjylland's game against Nottingham Forest, where they were just too strong for them, really, and that was at the City Ground. And then we've got the Kilmarnock game on the Sunday.

“So, honestly, these games, it's all about results and that will determine whether the board might think about taking their time. If we'd got beaten today, I might not even have seen Thursday.”

O’Neill was also quizzed on whether he would be open to have a conversation with Dermot Desmond about extending his time at Parkhead.

“The very obvious answer would be yes, I would do. But I genuinely don't know what to expect,” he said.

“When I saw the games they had and then the international break, I thought they'll have a couple of weeks to think about it.

“I haven't even spoken to him since that. In a perverse sort of way I've enjoyed the two games - but not a lot. Don't get me wrong, I'm delighted to have won the game, absolutely delighted. It was a really strange feeling to be in the Hampden dressing room, really strange, but it was nice to win.”

