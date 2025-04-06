Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers have the chance to bolster their ranks this summer

Celtic are in action on Sunday afternoon with an away trip to St Johnstone. The Hoops will be looking to take another step closer to the title with a victory against the Saints. They beat Hearts at home last time out and are eyeing another three points.

As for Rangers, they were beaten 2-0 by Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday. Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle scored for the visitors. Barry Ferguson remains in interim charge until a permanent successor is found.

Peter Grant urges Celtic return for Matt O’Riley

Celtic favourite Peter Grant has said his former club should ‘definitely’ try and re-sign Matt O’Riley on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. The Hoops sold the Denmark international to the Seagulls last summer but his move to England hasn’t gone to plan yet.

Grant has said on Go Radio: "I don't think they will let him (Hatate) go cheaply, if they don't get the right offer he won't go. You are looking at Matt O'Riley's situation, for me, can Matt O'Riley go from the hero he was at Celtic to being a bit-part with Brighton? He got a bad injury in his first game, he got six minutes the other night, I knew Matt as a kid, he wants to play football all the time.

"He wants to improve, he wants to get better, he wants to get in the Denmark team. He wants to do all of these things. The way he went about his business up here tells you the type of character he is. He never asked away, he never moaned, played every game.

"So, I am looking at it, if that situation keeps happening, would Matt be interested in a loan (return) situation, if you lose someone like Hatate? He knows the expectation, I would definitely ask the question, for sure."

Rangers defender Robin Propper tipped for exit

Reporter Mounir Boualin has tipped Rangers defender Robin Propper for a return to the Eredivisie when this campaign is over. As per The Scottish Sun, the journalist has backed PSV or Feyenoord to launch a swoop for him. FC Afkicken podcast, he said: “Maybe a very crazy suggestion, but I would approach Robin Propper to bring him back from Scotland. He is old, has experience, is a leech in a positive sense. I like it. He can be important in the dressing room, and I don’t think he is too expensive. At Feyenoord or PSV, I would dare to take him as third choice.”

Propper, 31, was snapped up by the Gers last year to boost their defensive department. He has made 39 appearances in all competitions, 24 of which have come in this campaign, and he has chipped in with two goals. The centre-back had spent his whole career to date in Holland before moving to Scotland.

He rose up through the ranks of the likes of VDZ, Vitesse and De Graafschap before breaking into the first-team of the latter. Heracles Almelo then came calling and he spent five years at the Asito Stadium before FC Twente swooped in. He went on to play 115 matches for the latter.