The Man City youngster is heading north to complete a medical ahead of signing for Celtic on loan

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will join Celtic on a season-long loan - with the defender travelling to Glasgow today to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper.

The highly-rated centre-back, 19, has agreed a temporary switch to Parkhead after the Hoops fought off competition from other European clubs, including French side Strasbourg for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City boss Pep Guardiola has sanctioned the move for his Etihad prodigy to spend the campaign in Glasgow’s east end, with his signing viewed as a major coup for Brendan Rodgers, who has been seeking defensive cover following the exits of fringe duo Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke.

Last season’s double-winners will also allow out-of-favour Stephen Welsh to head for pastures new this summer, leaving room for a new arrival and Simpson-Pusey has been identified as someone who fits the bill.

The England youth international will compete with Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Dane Murray for a starting spot alongside mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers in central defence.

He has been tipped as the future of City’s backline by Guardiola after bursting onto the scene and making six senior appearances last season, including a Champions League debut against Sporting Lisbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson-Pusey captained City’s reserve side to title glory and was also crowned EPL 2 Player of the Year last term. He is expected to be unveiled in the coming days and could go straight into Rodgers’ squad as Celtic’s launch their title defence at home to St Mirren on Sunday.

Ex Celtic star predicts ‘hidden’ clause in deal

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew reckons Simpson-Pusey could quickly become a regular starter, but suggested a ‘hidden’ clause that could raise eyebrows.

He told Go Radio: “For me, it doesn't feel like Brendan Rodgers is completely satisfied with Trusty or Scales. He's tried to bring in Trusty when Scales was playing. Scales then gets back in. So it indicates that he's not too sure and needs someone else to get back in alongside Carter-Vickers.

“By the way, injuries look like they are catching up a wee bit on him. So they need another one in and Simpson-Pusey looks like the man. Man City will probably put some sort of clause that he'll need to play games or it will cost Celtic money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's interesting to put that on a 19-year-old. But you've got to trust Brendan Rodgers. You don't play for Man City if you are a bad player. He's young ad bound to make a few mistakes. I'll be interest to see him.”

Celtic grow City Group connection

Celtic have forged a strong working relationship with the City Group, having snapped up the likes of Dedryck Boyata, Patrick Roberts, Jason Denayer and John Guidetti over the years.

They will now hope Simpson-Pusey proves to be the next success story to emerge from the Etihad.