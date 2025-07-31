Celtic will find out next Monday who they will face in the play-off round of Europe’s premier competition

Celtic will begin their quest for Champions League qualification is three weeks’ time - and Brendan Rodgers’ side have now discovered their five possible play-off opponents.

Ahead of Monday’s draw at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, the Hoops have been painted a clearer picture as to what clubs stand between them and a lucrative place Europe’s premier competition.

The Parkhead club are in seeded in the Champions path of the draw and, due to their co-efficient, enter into the final qualifying round - meaning they’re involved in a one-off tie to guarantee a spot in the League Phase.

Celtic will avoid Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt - last season's Europa League semi-finalists - along with the winners of the ties involving Danish champions Copenhagen, Serbian title winners Red Star Belgrade and Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

They could, however, face one of FIVE unseeded clubs, with two teams already locked in and three others still battling to reach the play-off round over the next two midweeks. GlasgowWorld takes a closer look at the sides in question:

FC Basel (Switzerland)

The Swiss champions are captained by former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Xherdan Shaqiri. They are one of the two teams to have already confirmed their place in the draw.

Basel also boast another face familiar to Hoops fans in the shape of striker Albian Ajeti, who left the club in 2023 after a hugely unsuccessful spell. Ex-Rangers target Metinho is also on their books.

Supporters will remember when Basel ended their Champions League dreams in August 2002 before setting out on a memorable run to the UEFA Cup final that season, losing to Porto in Seville.

SK Sturm Graz (Austria)

The reigning Austrian Bundesliga champions were also guaranteed to start their qualification journey in the playoffs.

Scotland international and former Motherwell full-back Max Johnston is among their standouts players. If Celtic are drawn against them, it would mark the first competitive fixture between the two clubs.

FC Kairat (Kazakhstan) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

The first of three ties still to be decided involve Kairat and Slovan Bratislava. The Slovakian, who Celtic thrashed in the Champions League League Phase last last term, are expected to make it through against the title winners of Kazakhstan, who edged past Finnish side KuPS 3-2 on aggregate.

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Pafos (Cyprus)

Another place will go to the winner of the tie between Dynamo Kyiv and Pafos. The Cypriot champions stunned Maccabi Tel-Aviv to reach this stage but will be massive underdogs against the Ukrainians, who thrashed minnows Hamrun Spartans 6-0 last time out and overcame Rangers last season.

KF Shkendija (Macedonia) or Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan)

The final spot will go to the winner over two legs between Shkendija and Qarabag. The Macedonians enjoyed a shock 3-1 aggregate win over Steaua Bucharest in the previous round, while Qarabag eased past League of Ireland champions Shelbourne and will be favourites to advance.

The first legs will take place on August 19/20. The returns legs are scheduled on August 26/27.