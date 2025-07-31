The latest transfer news for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the start of the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend and Celtic will begin their title defence. The Hoops will host St Mirren in their first clash of the 2025/26 campaign, while Rangers are on the road to face Motherwell on Saturday.

While focus is now firmly on the return of Scottish football, there is still plenty of time for the clubs to continue their transfer business. There have been a lot of deals both in and out of the Premiership so far since the window opened but both Celtic and Rangers remain linked with potential new signings and sales.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both Glasgow clubs as we head into the weekend. These first fixtures will give both fans and the managers a real look at where their team still needs improvement before the transfer window closes.

20-goal Celtic star exit ‘going nowhere’

Despite reports of clubs looking to snap him up this summer, it has been reported that Adam Idah will not be leaving Celtic this summer.

Tutto Udinese has reported that Serie A outfit Udinese Calcio have shortlisted Idah to strengthen their attack this summer following his strong season last time out. The links comes following their sale of Lorenzo Lucca, who recently signed for league rivals Napoli.

However, according to journalist Mark Hendry, Idah is ‘going nowhere’ this window. Both Celtic and the centre-forward see a ‘big season’ ahead for him and the club coming up, as the Hoops prepare to defend their Scottish Premiership title once again.

Idah enjoyed a successful 2024/25 season, netting 20 goals in all competitions for his side after signing from Norwich City on a permanent deal.

Talks due to resume over Rangers defender sale

Rangers are due to resume talks over the sale of Ridvan Yilmaz this week, after conversations had initially been put on hold.

Besiktas are the club leading the race for him at the moment as they look to bring their former player back to the club. The Turkish full-back started his career with the Black Eagles before his move to Glasgow in 2022.

Now, with his time at Ibrox looking to come to an end, Besiktas are eager to bring him back to Istanbul. Yilmaz had featured for Rangers during the pre-season but Russell Martin left him out of the squad for their second leg Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos.

According to KRT TV reporter Efecan Öztaş, talks between Besiktas and Rangers over a deal for Yilmaz are due to resume this week. The conversation had been ‘put on hold’ initially while Bestikas prepare for their clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Besiktas are currently trailing 4-2 on aggregate in their Europa League qualifier, so full focus is currently on this second leg and making the performance count. Once the result has been decided, negotiations will continue with Rangers over a move for Yilmaz.

