Celtic midfielder David Turnbull withdraws from Scotland squad due to ankle injury

The 23-year-old will miss Nations League fixtures against Republic of Ireland and Ukraine over the coming days.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull has returned to the club’s training base after withdrawing from the Scotland squad due to an ankle injury sustained at the weekend.

National team boss Steve Clarke admitted the Hoops star won’t feature during the international break after sustaining a knock in the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was left out of the matchday squad to face Ukraine in the Uefa Nations League on Wednesday night.

David Turnbull is set to pull out of the Scotland squad due to an ankle knock. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Clarke had hoped the former Motherwell academy product would recover in time to be able to pull on the Dark Blue jersey over the course of the next week, but he’s now left the camp to return to Lennoxtown for treatement.

Confirming the news after Scotland’s dominant 3-0 victory over the Ukrainians at Hampden Park last night, Clarke admitted he could call-up two more players with ex-Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson heading back to Everton for a scan after he was stretched off during the first-half.

Clarke told Premier Sports: “We’ll go away and we’ll have a little chat about it. I’ll probably need to call up at least one, maybe two players.

“David Turnbull will pull out the squad, he picked up an ankle knock at the weekend that we thought would clear up. It’s not going to clear up in time for us so he’s better to go back to his club and get ready for their next game.

“It doesn’t look too good (for Patterson) when players go off on a stretcher. He felt something on his leg and we’ll have to wait and see what the medics say.