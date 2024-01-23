Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid appear to have beaten Celtic to the signature of one of their main January transfer targets.

The Hoops are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper this month as they search for a long-term replacement for first choice goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The former England international has helped Celtic win two league titles since his arrival in the summer of 2021 - making 93 league appearances and counting. But at 36 years of age, he is approaching the twilight years of his footballing career and at times his performances, particularly this season, have come under scrutiny.

Romanian international Horatiu Moldovan was thought to be one of Celtic’s main transfer targets this window. The FC Rapid București shot stopper was among the contenders for the Romanian Footballer of the Year award in 2023 and has been praised for his consistent performances at Rapid-Giulești stadium as the Budapest outfit climbed from the second-tier to a team competing for the first division title during a four-year period.

Moldovan’s performances in recent seasons have seen him establish himself as his country’s first choice goalkeeper and it is likely he will represent them at Euro 2024 in the summer after the nation ended its eight-year hiatus from the competition.

Brendan Rodgers’ men along with FC Basel, Ludogorets and Sevilla were all credited with interest for the goalkeeper, but it is Diego Simeone’s men who look to have won the race for his services in a cut-price deal thought to be in the region of just £680,000, according to the Scottish Sun.

Moldovan will compete with the experienced Jan Oblak for the number one spot at the Metropolitano Stadium. Simeone’s men are currently fourth in the table at the half-way stage and are competing to secure their status at next year’s Champions League.

Moldovan expressed his excitement about the move and told reporters at the airport: "There were a lot of discussions, but when Atletico Madrid appeared… you can't refuse Atletico Madrid. They were the most determined ones there.

"Now I just have to go through the medical visit. With the coach (Diego Simeone) I haven't had time to talk. It will definitely be the biggest competition I've had so far. Jan Oblak is probably the best goalkeeper in the world.