The Black Country club have decided to wield the axe following a run of two wins in 10 games to leave them mid-table in the English Championship

Former Celtic and Hibs manager Tony Mowbray has been shown the door by English Championship side West Brom after less than four months in charge.

Mowbray, 61, - who lasted just nine months in the Parkhead hotseat before being replaced by Neil Lennon in the 2009/10 season - was appointed as the Baggies’ new head coach for a second spell on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January.

However, he failed to replicate the heroics he managed during his first stint at the Hawthorns, when he famously led the Black Country club to the Premier League.

Club officials have decided to wield the axe after Monday’s 3-1 home defeat to Derby County, with Mowbray winning just five of his 17 matches in charge following his emotional dugout return as he made his comeback to football after a shock bowel cancer diagnosis led to him to walk away from the game to focus on his recovery.

He departs West Brom, leaving the club six points adrift of the play-offs in mid-table. A statement read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. Assistant Head Coach Mark Venus has also departed the club. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten. Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future.”

West Brom have also confirmed that 46-cap Scotland international James Morrison - who hung up his boots in 2019 - will take over as caretaker boss while the club search for a permanent successor.

He joined the club’s coaching team at the Hawthorns upon retirement and also gained valuable experience with the national team for 14 months alongside Steve Clarke before leaving his role last August after the Euros.

The statement continued: “James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill. The process of recruiting a new Head Coach is now under way.”

Mowbray had earlier cut a frustrated figure after the loss to Derby. He told the BBC: “Obviously, it's a tough period for us. I haven't seen anything since I've been here like the goals we conceded today from the set-plays. It's so unlike us.

“Two set-play goals from a hard-working, honest team. I thought we lacked courage today, didn't play enough forward passes, weren't brave enough on the ball.”