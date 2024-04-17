£12m star 'likely' to make summer transfer amid Celtic and Newcastle links as burning rumour addressed
Eduard Spertsyan is likely to leave Krasnodar this summer amid links to Celtic and Newcastle United.
The Armenian international was linked to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side in January but a move didn’t happen, with the rumour mill now turning to the summer when it comes to Spertsyan’s future. Celtic meanwhile have recently been touted as an option after reportedly launching a scouting mission.
He has netted nine goals and six assists in Russia this season but with sides in the nation unable to take part in UEFA competitions amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the 23-year-old will have to leave to play in Europe.
Igor Korneev, former Zenit director, has weighed in on what might happen with the attacker come the summer months. He has been asked whether or not a burning rumour linking Spertsyan to Juventus has any legs, and while every link won’t be addressed directly, he is of the notion that the talented star will move on this summer for a set price of around £12.7m.
Korneev told Sport Express when asked about the Juve rumours bubbling away: “Now there are a lot of rumours in the media regarding Spertsyan’s future fate. It's pointless to comment on all these rumours. One thing is clear: the priority must be a proper sports plan for his development.
“Most likely, Spertsyan will leave. The most important thing is that the history of last summer does not repeat itself. I think Galitsky will ask for at least 15 million (euros) for Eduard.”
