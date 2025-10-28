Former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou could be in line for an incredible return to Celtic.

Scottish football was rocked last night be the news that Brendan Rodgers had resigned from his position as Celtic manager following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Legendary former Hoops boss Martin O’Neill has taken interim charge of the team as the reigning Premiership champions look to appoint a permanent successor to the Northern Irishman for the second time. It may be less than 24 hours since his departure but speculation is already rife about who the next permanent Celtic manager could be.

The name leading the discussion early on is Ange Postecoglou with the former Celtic boss currently out of work after a short and disastrous spell at Premier League side Nottingham Forrest. Now, a new report suggests that the Glasgow club are set to ‘make contact’ with the Australian over a possible return to Parkhead.

Per a report from Football Insider, Celtic plan to ‘make contact’ with Ange Postecoglou to ‘sound out’ their former head coach about a possible return to the club. The 60-year old is the current favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers on a full time basis.

The Australian left Celtic in 2023 after guiding them to a memorable treble while making it back-to-back Scottish Premiership and League Cup wins from his first season in charge. He left to take over at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur where he also spent two seasons.

He managed over 100 games at the North London club and guided them to victory in the UEFA Europa League but their domestic form last season was far from acceptable and he was relieved of his duties. He was back in management by September with Nottingham Forrest but lasted just eight matches, winning zero, before being unceremoniously dumped earlier this month.

Chris Sutton says Postecoglou would be ‘smart’ Celtic appointment

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has put his backing firmly behind Postecoglou returning to the Scottish Champions. He believes bringing the Australian back to Glasgow’s east end would be ‘smart’ business.

He told Sky Sports: “I think Ange Postecoglou would be a really smart appointment. He was loved the first time round.

“His brand of football went down well in Glasgow. He’s out of work. I think that would be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice and bring a lot of positivity back to Celtic, which they need right now.”

Prior to arriving at Celtic there was very little know about Postecoglou in Northern Hemisphere football with the bulk of his managerial career up to that point having taken place in Australia and Japan. He spent four years in charge of the Socceroos national men’s team between 2013 and 2017 before moving to J-League side Yokohama F. Marinos.

He lifted the J-League title in 2019, adding to the A-League titles he had won earlier in his career with Brisbane Roar. During his time as Celtic manager he won back-to-back PFA Scotland Manager of the Year awards.

