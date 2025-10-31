Celtic are on the market for a new full-time manager following Brendan Rodgers' resignation

Celtic’s search for a new manager is on. Brendan Rodgers stunned fans and the media with his decision to resign from his position as head coach of the Hoops this week, bringing his second stint at Parkhead to a close.

Celtic have placed Martin O’Neill in charge on an interim basis but they are exploring their options for a new permanent figure. The Bhoys have not started the season off as they would have liked, as they currently sit six points adrift of leaders Hearts in the Scottish Premiership table.

Bringing in a new manager and steadying the ship ready for a more positive second half of the season is crucial for Celtic. However, they have already reached a bump in the road with one linked candidate.

Celtic new manager target ‘completely focused’ on current role

The Celtic board have hit a snag with their interest in Wales manager Craig Bellamy. Rodgers’ surprise resignation has made finding a new head coach all the more trickier, with more than half of the 2025/26 season still to go.

talkSPORT recently named Bellamy as a man of interest for the Hoops but his commitment to the cause with Wales could mean Celtic’s chances of bringing him in immediately are slim.

This has since been reported by Sky Sports, who claim that Bellamy and the Football Association of Wales are ‘completely focused’ on the future of the Welsh national team, with ‘crucial World Cup qualifiers’ coming their way next month.

Given the project at hand with Wales, it’s unlikely Bellamy will be open to changing his position, essentially ruling him out of contention for Celtic, at least for the time being.

Rangers owners considering Ibrox seat increase to boost matchday revenue

Rangers’ owners are considering a revamp on Ibrox to boost the club’s matchday revenue.

Last week, the Rangers Fan Advisory Board met with chairman Andrew Cavenagh, chief executive Patrick Stewart, sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief communications director Greig Mailer. The FAB revealed the club’s preferred option for expanding the stadium would be to lower the pitch level and add an extra 4,000 seats.

The addition of 4,000 new seats would take Ibrox’s capacity beyond the 55,000 mark and closer to Celtic Park’s impressive 60,411.

Football Insider has followed up with an update, reporting that improving the club’s matchday revenue is the ‘driving force’ behind Rangers’ expansion plans. There will also reportedly be a focus on increasing the amount of hospitality areas at Ibrox, providing a further boost in match day profits.