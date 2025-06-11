Celtic are pushing to sign a six-time international from Belgium’s top-flight

Scottish Champions Celtic are pushing to sign a winger this summer as they aim to make sure their squad is equipped for yet another title charge next season.

Glasgow World has reported the Hoops are interested in as many as three different wide options including long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp and Norwegian prodigy Sondre Ørjasæter from Sarpsborg. However, at this stage, having completed the signing of Kieran Tierney and reportedly agreeing terms with striker Callum Osmand, the club have only made one bid for a winger and that came for Nilson Angulo of fourth placed side Anderlecht.

Studio Futbol did not disclose the figure Celtic had offered for the 21-year-old but claimed their opening offer was rejected, with a new and improved offer in the pipeline in the coming days. But who is Nilson Angulo and why are Celtic so keen to sign him? Here’s the latest.

Who is Nilson Angulo?

Nilson Angulo is a 21-year-old Ecuador international with six senior caps at international level for the South American nation. He started his career at local side L.D.U. Quito, which is based in the capital of Ecuador and made 35 appearances for the top-flight side between 2020 and 2022 before being snapped up by 34-time Belgium champions Anderlecht.

The youngster gained experience at RSCA Futures, otherwise known as Anderlecht’s B team, who compete in the second tier. He registered nine goals and two assists in 31 matches at that level before being promoted into the senior first team squad. Overall, he’s played 64 times for Anderlecht, scoring three goals and providing three assists while gaining in the Europa League and Conference League.

He played 44 times this term with the bulk of his appearances coming as a substitute in the left-wing position for Besnik Hasi’s side, who have finished fourth and third in recent seasons while losing the Belgian Cup final to Club Brugge.

Why Celtic are interested in Nilson Angulo

Celtic need wide reinforcements to cover for an injury to Jota which could keep him out for up to nine months. The Hoops see Nilson Angulo as a player of high potential and one which they could develop into a future star at Parkhead with the right coaching. Angulo is thought to be appealing to Celtic due to his immense versatility, with the CEO of Anderlecht Peter Verbeke claiming at the time of his arrival in 2022 that he’s capable of playing in three different positions.

He told the club website : "Our scouts are working hard to discover young talents all over the world. We have been following Nilson for a long time now and it was clear that he was making progress match after match. Nilson can play as a striker, but also as a winger or wingback. He is of course still young and he will need some time to adjust, but with his dribbling skills he could prove his value to the team soon.”