Michel-Ange Balikwisha is a top target for Royal Antwerp, according to reports. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

The Belgian youngster has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic this summer

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his team’s attacker options this summer as the Hoops aim to defend their Scottish Premiership title for a fourth consecutive season.

As it stands, Norwich City star Adam Idah remains the team’s first choice option after a hugely successful loan spell at the end of last season. However, another name that he entered the fray in recent weeks has been Royal Antwerp forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha, according to reports from journalist Sacha Tavloreri.

The youngster is understood to be the type of profile that Rodgers is after this summer and it is expected that talks over a potential deal will begin this week.

But who is Michel-Ange Balikwisha and what can Celtic fans expect from him if he is to arrive in Glasgow this summer. Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Michel-Ange Balikwisha?

Michel-Ange Balikwisha is a 23-year-old Belgian forward of Congolese descent. He played for Anderlecht’s youth team as a youngster before joining Standard Liege at the age of 13.

He rose to prominence as a first team regular at The Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the 2020/21 campaign and scored nine goals in 32 matches as his side finished sixth in the Belgian Pro League whilst also reaching a domestic cup final.

Balikwisha was a standout performer for Liege in his debut campaign to the league’s oldest club Royal Antwerp for an undisclosed fee. The youngster quickly settled into his new surroundings and in just his second season was a key member of the team which won a league and cup double, including the club’s first league title for 66 years.

Overall, he boasts a record of 18 goals and nine assists in 98 matches while mainly playing as left winger. He also scored two in seven Champions League matches last term and was part of a team which stunned Barcelona with a 3-2 home victory.

His form has earned him constant recognition at U21 level for Belgium but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

Balikwisha is a winger that is renowned for his excellent sprint speed, agility, balance and ability to take on defenders with ease. He is a player that is capable of using both feet comfortably and can be deployed either as a left winger, right winger or even as a centre forward.

He is regarded as a crucial player in Mark van Bommel’s team and is currently contracted until 2026. The Celtic Star understands that he is valued at around £6m.