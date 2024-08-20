Here is everything Michael Beale said about his time at Rangers - including working with Steven Gerrard, replacing Gio van Bronckhorst and his Ibrox transfers. | SNS Group

The former Rangers boss has lifted the lid on his rocky Ibrox tenure

Michael Beale has claimed he wasn't fully aware of Rangers' finances when he took the managerial job at Ibrox - insisting he would never have accepted the role in the first place if he’d known key personnel would be departing.

The Londoner, who spent only 10 months in charge of the Govan side before he was axed following a hugely disappointing start to the season - admitted the warning signs should have been made clear to him after Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked, claiming his predecessor deserved more time in the hot-seat.

Beale is currently witnessing the Light Blues go through a similar struggle under Philippe Clement but reckons there has been better communication around the club’s financial situation. The 43-year-old revealed had he known chief executive Stewart Robertson and sporting director Ross Wilson, who he worked with previously, would move on, it would have impacted his decision to take on the position after confessing he took a wage cut to join the Glasgow giants.

Speaking on the Mindset For Sport’ podcast, Beale said: “We went into the season with a lot of change. There had to be a greater awareness - I wasn’t willing to say it publicly - it was going to take time with so much change. The new season came, we won eight drew two and lost four and I left.

“If we had been explained a bit better about the process we were going through it could have prolonged but it’s sad the way it ended for me personally but I’m listening and looking to what the chairman is now saying about Philippe Clement which is really important because we didn’t communicate like that last year when the situation was the exact same. Rangers needed a big of a turnover of players and financially the wages, with getting in the Champions League and the bonuses and increases players got, that had to come down again. They’re the things people don’t see. I was thrust into a situation that was a little bit alien to the skills I had. Thankfully the new CEO James Bisgrove did all the contract negotiations and financial stuff. But from April to the time I left in October, I wasn't able to spend as much time on the training pitch as I had before by being pulled from losing a sporting director and CEO.

“Unfortunately around April time the sporting director Ross Wilson left which was a big thing for me as Ross and the CEO Stewart Robertson were people I knew from my time with Steven, along with the current chairman John Bennett. They were two of the guys who met to speak about coming back and the offer was less than the offer from QPR to stay.

"This was made with the heart but I knew I had those guys around me and Zeb Jacobs was the someone I identified for the Academy head coaching job. I felt I was going back to a club I knew everyone but Ross left, the CEO was leaving, the Academy manager and the chief scouts all left and I found myself in a situation that wasn’t one I would have signed up to in November. I love Rangers Football Club and the time I had there but when I went in we were really pushing and come the summer a lot changed.

“So at the end of the season when we had so many big earners out of contract our offer to them was nowhere near as strong as the offer for them. Out of those who left, the only one I really didn’t want to leave was Fashion Sakala who did really well for me but he had an offer to triple his wages and the club had an offer of about £4m for a player they signed for free. It was frustrating. The other guys all wanted to leave so it wasn’t like you were holding anyone back. Malik Tillman was a player who we wanted to buy but Bayern Munich trumped us and part of the agreement was they could buy him back.

"The first period was good but when you lose 15, 16 players and the main players in the final third it’s not rocket science to say the next team won’t start the season plain sailing. I probably wasn’t aware the finances weren't what they were when Steven (Gerrard) was there. It was about spending and selling to make the net spend low and bring the wages down.

“Managing and coaching are two different things. With a sporting director, CEO, head scouts enabled me to coach and have an opinion on other things. At this moment in time Celtic re second best financially so you need snookers. I left with 73 per cent win percentage so in my eyes the team would have kicked on. I’m still a fan and wish the new manager well.”

In an interview with The Herald last December, Sakala admitted he felt disrespected and was banned from the training ground by Beale. He said: “That was the hard one. When I was coming back for the new season, I thought the coach would trust me and want me there for the new season. He didn't talk to me about anything or any transfers. He clearly showed me that I wasn't part of his plans without telling me anything. The time I received a call from Mick Beale was when he told me not to come to the training ground anymore. That was hard to take for me because I didn't do anything. Players leave clubs but they are not told not to go to the training ground, not told not to be part of the team. I stayed without training with the club for almost two weeks.”