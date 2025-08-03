The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers on the first weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Football is back in action and the new Scottish Premiership season is now officially underway.

Kilmarnock and Livingston kickstarted the 2025/26 campaign, with the new boys showing fight as they battled back from 2-0 down to snag their first point of the season.

Rangers were unable to hang onto their early lead against Motherwell and were forced to settle for a draw in their first match of the season. Celtic will take on St Mirren this afternoon, hoping to gain an early advantage over their Glasgow rivals.

As we see out the first weekend of fixtures, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer rumours.

Odsonne Edouard to Celtic links end

Amid talks of a potential return to Parkhead for former Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard, a new update has pretty much put all speculation to bed as he prepares for a move elsewhere.

According to Foot Mercato, relayed by Record Sport, Edouard is set to leave his tricky time in England behind with a move to Spanish side Girona.

The centre-forward has been expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer after falling drastically out of favour at Selhurst Park. Edouard was sent out on loan last season to Leicester City but endured an even worse time as he played jus 142 minutes throughout the entire Premier League season.

His move to Spain is part of a deal that will see Arnau Martinez head in the opposite direction for a reported £8.7 million.

Edouard had been told he wasn’t part of Palace’s plans moving forwards, allowing the Eagles to sanction a sale before his contract expires next summer. Girona have reportedly agreed a cut price fee of £5.2 million.

Ex-Rangers forward handed immediate debut after transfer

Former Rangers forward Michael O’Halloran jumped straight into the action with his new club after his move to Greenock Morton was confirmed this weekend.

The Scottish Championship side announced the signing of the 34-year-old on Saturday at 12pm. Morton got their season underway just three hours later, naming O’Halloran in their first starting lineup of the campaign.

The Ton faced O’Halloran’s former side Dunfermline Athletic in their opening clash. The 34-year-old left the club following the expiration of his contract this summer, having spent two years with the Fife side.

Prior to his time with Greenock and Dunfermline, O’Halloran enjoyed stints with St Johnstone, Melbourne City and Rangers. He joins Morton on a one-year deal.

The club announced on their website: “Following a trial period at the club and an appearance in our Premier Sports Cup 3-0 win against Clyde, Manager Dougie Imrie has brought Michael to the club to bolster our attacking options even further.

“Dougie Imrie commented, ‘Michael brings great experience to the club and will be a massive boost for the whole squad. He brings more competition for places in the attack and offers another option with top-level experience.’”