Celtic 'offered' €23 million left back as interest in Premier League defender rejected
Celtic are hoping conclude some transfer business for a left back on deadline day.
Celtic are reported to have been offered the chance to sign a French left back as they look to bolster their full back positions on deadline day.
Brendan Rodgers has been on the look out for defensive reinforcements throughout the window but has not yet been able to secure a deal for any of his preferred targets despite links to Gijs Smal and Tiago Araujo and could now be set to look to Liga 1 in an effort to add reinforcements.
The move comes after the Hoops boss saw a loan move for highly rated Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno 'rejected' by the English Premier League club with reports claiming they were offered no encouragement in the chase for the 21-year-old Spaniard.
However, the Celtic head coach may have found a solution in his left back search after being 'offered' Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa as a potential option during this transfer window. The 31-year-old is vastly experienced at the highest level having gained 12 caps for the French national team but has found first team football hard to come by this season in the capital.
According to reports, this has saw the players' agent contact clubs to make them aware of his availability and Celtic are thought to be considering the player as an alternative transfer option. Kurzawa spent last season on loan with EPL side Fulham, where he scored two goals in six appearances.
Once considered one of Europe's best full backs, he began his career with AS Monaco and become part of a big money move to Paris Saint Germain in 2015, costing the club a pricely sum of €23 million. However, injury problems over the last couple of seasons has seen his progress stall and Kurzawa will be hoping he can secure a move during the window in order to regain form and full fitness.