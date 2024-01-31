Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish champions Celtic will earn a six-figure windfall this month thanks to a signing made by ex-Rangers boss Michael Beale.

Beale, who was sacked from his role at Ibrox in October, is currently the manager of Championship side Sunderland.

He is tasked with trying to guide the Black Cats into the Premier League for the first time since 2017, but has endured a challenging start to life in the dugout - winning just three of his opening eight games in all competitions.

The 43-year-old is keen to get his Sunderland career back on track and has confirmed his first signing at the Stadium of Light in the form of Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde.

The Black Cats are understood to have agreed a fee of around £2m for the Norwegian youngster who has signed a four and half year contract with the North East club.

On his move Hjelde told the Sunderland website: “It feels great to be here and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I spoke to my dad, who showed me the size of the club and the support, and I knew it was a move I simply couldn't turn down.”

Hjelde signed his first professional contract with Celtic back in 2019 and was promoted into the first team squad a year later in 2020.

He impressed during an 11 game loan spell with Ross County which garnered the attention of Leeds United in 2021. The Yorkshire giants signed Hjelde for an undisclosed fee which also included a sell-on clause of around 15% for the Hoops.