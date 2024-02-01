Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deadline day has arrived. It's been a quieter month than either Philippe Clement or Brendan Rodgers might have imagined with the latter only securing the permanent services of Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna.

Both Rangers and Celtic had been hopeful of acquiring further striking options in this window but as yet, the Hoops have done little to improve on the transfer window completed by former boss Ange Postecoglou last summer. This could make for an exceptionally intriguing deadline day as both Glasgow clubs hope to finalise key deals before 11pm this evening.

While the Hoops still lead the race, the Ibrox side are only five points behind in the league and will be hot on Celtic's heels to steal the trophy away and will need to strengthen the squad if they intend to do so. Here is the latest news from both Celtic and Rangers ahead of the impending end of the January transfer window...

Lawrence Shankland Rangers claim made

Journalist Mark Hendry has given an update on where the Scotland's international future lies suggesting that if Philippe Clement had wanted Lawrence Shankland, Hearts would have announced it by now (Rangers New).

Ahead of the transfer window, there was huge speculation that Clement would seek out the Jambos star striker - who has now scored 19 goals across all competitions this season - but speculation was all that it was with the Edinburgh club yet to confirm whether any approach had been made.

According to Football Scotland's Hendry, all the noise has been coming from Hearts and while Rangers may well have picked up the phone to enquire about a potential price, Hendry reports not a single club has intimated they are interested and "if Philippe Clement wanted Shankland, we'd have heard about it by now."

Celtic star "thrilled" with home return

The Celtic star Marco Tilio has completed a quick-fire return to Australia and will re-join Melbourne City on loan for the remainder of the season, a move about which he is "thrilled" (Football Scotland).

The 22-year-old attacker arrived in Parkhead in an Australian record transfer in June 2023 but has made just a handful of sub appearances. He is currently on international duty at the Asia Cup where it was announced he would then be returning to the A-League.

Speaking about the decision, Tilio confessed: "I am thrilled to be back at City. The memories and experiences from my time here are unforgettable, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success once again. The support from the fans has always been incredible, and I'm eager to create more memorable moments together this season."

Celtic linked with £20m outcast

Celtic could turn to Paris Saint-Germain’s £20million misfit Layvin Kurzawa in a deadline-beating swoop to solve their left-back problem (Celtic Quick News).

Rodgers has been eager to bring in a new number three with Greg Taylor injured and only Alexandro Bernabei as the back-up. Kurzawa, 31, joined PSG from Monaco in 2015 and is now on the Hoops' radar after his availability was flagged in a report in PSG Talk.