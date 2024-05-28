The Manchester United team (Back Row L-R David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Tomasz Kuszczak, Wes Brown, John O'Shea, Michael Owen. Front Row L-R Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney) line up ahead of testimonial match between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford on May 24, 2011 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney was speaking to the Sky Sports pundit on The Overlap’s ‘Quickfire Questions’ Youtube series.

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville recently caught up on the Sky Sports pundit’s The Overlap channel on Youtube.

The legendary full back asked his former Old Trafford and England teammate a series of questions about his career and personal life. One question that came up was ‘which club do you wish you had played for during your career’ and the ex Birmingham City manager’s response took Neville by surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He asked: “The club you wish you’d played for in your career?” and began to name the clubs that Rooney turned out for before the 38-year old responded, without much thought, and said “Celtic”. The answer clearly took Neville by surprise as he replied “Celtic? Wow” as Rooney nodded.

Neville then moved on to the next question after finishing: “Celtic fans, you missed out there”. Unfortunately, as the name of the series suggests, the questions were quickfire which means we weren’t able to get any context on the answer.

Rooney began his career at Everton, famously making his Premier League debut as a teenager, before moving to Manchester United in 2004. He made just shy of 400 appearances for the club and scored a whopping 183 goals as a striker and latterly an attacking midfielder.