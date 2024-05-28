Gary Neville taken by surprise as Man Utd and England legend names Celtic as the club he wished he'd play for
Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville recently caught up on the Sky Sports pundit’s The Overlap channel on Youtube.
The legendary full back asked his former Old Trafford and England teammate a series of questions about his career and personal life. One question that came up was ‘which club do you wish you had played for during your career’ and the ex Birmingham City manager’s response took Neville by surprise.
He asked: “The club you wish you’d played for in your career?” and began to name the clubs that Rooney turned out for before the 38-year old responded, without much thought, and said “Celtic”. The answer clearly took Neville by surprise as he replied “Celtic? Wow” as Rooney nodded.
Neville then moved on to the next question after finishing: “Celtic fans, you missed out there”. Unfortunately, as the name of the series suggests, the questions were quickfire which means we weren’t able to get any context on the answer.
Rooney began his career at Everton, famously making his Premier League debut as a teenager, before moving to Manchester United in 2004. He made just shy of 400 appearances for the club and scored a whopping 183 goals as a striker and latterly an attacking midfielder.
He returned to Everton in 2017, went to MLS for a spell with DC United, then ended his playing career at Derby County where he was also manager. Throughout that time he made 120 appearances for England and scored a record breaking 53 national goals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.