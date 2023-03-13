The latest Celtic transfer news stories and Rangers transfer news stories after the two Glasgow clubs secured their spots in the Scottish Cup semi finals.

Celtic and Rangers have both booked their return to Hampden Park next month after wins over Hearts and Raith Rovers respectively in the Scottish Cup quarter finals at the weekend.

The Hoops were 3-0 winners at Tynecastle on Saturday before Michael Beale’s side overcame their Scottish Championship opponents at Ibrox on Sunday by the same scoreline. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news going on behind the scenes as the rumour mill continues to turn.

The latest reports now suggest that it could be a busy summer transfer window at Celtic Park with a prominent scouting figure at the City Football Group, owners of Manchester City, being lined up. Meanwhile, it will almost certainly be a busy summer at Ibrox with so many first team players set to be out of contract and the latest news is that one key man is close to agreeing his exit. Here are the latest Celtic and rangers transfer news stories on Monday, March 13:

Celtic planning for ‘big summer’ in transfer market

Per reports from Football Insider, Celtic are planning for a ‘big summer’, starting with the appointment of Joe Dudgeon – a scout who formerly worked with the City Football Group. It is claimed that head coach Ange Postecoglou has asked for the club’s scouting and recruitment network to be improved this season and wants three ‘headline signings’ before the start of next season.

The report goes on to state that a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker are top of the wish list for the Aussie coach and there will be an ‘inflated’ budget should they secure Champions League qualification. Not only that but it is also claimed that current first team stars Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota are categorically ‘not for sale’.

Rangers star ‘on the brink’ of exit

Rangers head coach Michael Beale has hinted Alfredo Morelos is on the brink of an Ibrox exit, according to The Scottish Sun. The Rangers boss has admitted that the Colombian forward ‘needs to do more to earn a new deal’ amid reports of a pre-contract with La Liga side Sevilla.