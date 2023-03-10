The summer transfer window is still a long way away and there is plenty of football to be played between now and then but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill spinning.
The latest reports have Rangers apparently ‘casting an eye’ over an impressive young Danish defender while a former Manchester United star has made a bold claim about a current Old Trafford start not being good enough to play for Celtic amid links to both Glasgow clubs.
The Hoops and the Gers are both in Scottish Cup action this weekend as Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Sunday and Michael Beale’s men welcome Championship outfit Raith Rovers to Ibrox. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Friday, March 10:
Man Utd star ‘not good enough’ for Celtic says former midfielder
Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes Scott McTominay needs to leave the club in the summer – but he doesn’t feel he is good enough to play for Celtic. The Scotland international has a contract until 2025 but Parker believes he “can’t continue” at United amid links with both the Hoops and Rangers.
Parker said: “He is not good enough to play for Celtic. There is no way he would be able to play regularly for Celtic in the way they play. He will have a better chance of playing if he moves to Rangers.”
Rangers ‘cast their eye’ over Danish defender
Rangers are interested in 21-year-old AGF Aarhus star Thomas Kristensen. The 6ft’5in centre back is a Danish youth international and is said to be of interest to the Ibrox side as Michael Beale ‘steps up’ his search for defensive recruits this summer.
The report from the tabloid outlets reaffirms that the Gers have indeed spoken to AGF Aarhus about Kristensen as part of their Scandinavian scouting missions. However, it is also said that ‘it’s not thought any formal talks about the player have taken place’ between the two clubs or with the player or his representatives.