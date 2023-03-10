The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news stories as the two Glasgow clubs prepare for Scottish Cup action this weekend.

The summer transfer window is still a long way away and there is plenty of football to be played between now and then but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill spinning.

The Hoops and the Gers are both in Scottish Cup action this weekend as Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Sunday and Michael Beale’s men welcome Championship outfit Raith Rovers to Ibrox. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Friday, March 10:

Man Utd star ‘not good enough’ for Celtic says former midfielder

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes Scott McTominay needs to leave the club in the summer – but he doesn’t feel he is good enough to play for Celtic. The Scotland international has a contract until 2025 but Parker believes he “can’t continue” at United amid links with both the Hoops and Rangers.

Parker said: “He is not good enough to play for Celtic. There is no way he would be able to play regularly for Celtic in the way they play. He will have a better chance of playing if he moves to Rangers.”

Rangers ‘cast their eye’ over Danish defender

Rangers are interested in 21-year-old AGF Aarhus star Thomas Kristensen. The 6ft’5in centre back is a Danish youth international and is said to be of interest to the Ibrox side as Michael Beale ‘steps up’ his search for defensive recruits this summer.