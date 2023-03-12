Ange Postecoglou’s side overcame Hearts at Tynecastle yesterday and Rangers saw off Raith Rovers at Ibrox this afternoon to book their tickets to Hampden.

Celtic and Rangers are both through to the semi finals of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup where they will face either each other, Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle or one of Ayr United or Falkirk who play on Monday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s men overcame Hearts at Tynecastle to book their spot in the final four with Aaron Mooy, Kyogo Furuhashis and Cameron Carter-Vickers scoring in a 3-0 win for the Hoops. Meanwhile, Rangers beat Raith Rovers by the same scoreline. Here is everything you need to know about when the draw for the semi finals will take place and how to watch it plus when the semi final matches will be played:

When is the Scottish Cup semi final draw?

The semi final draw for the 2022/23 Scottish Cup will take place on Monday night, following the conclusion of Falkirk vs Ayr United at the Falkirk Stadium. The Bairns host the Honest Men in the final quarter final fixture and, with no replays in the competition this time, the semi final line up will be confirmed once a winner has been decided.

How to watch the Scottish Cup semi final draw on TV

The draw will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel following the conclusion of Falkirk vs Ayr United, which is also being shown live. Build up starts at 7:30pm (UK time) ahead of a 7:45pm kick off meaning the draw should take place at some point between 9:30pm and 10pm if the match ends in regular time and at some point 10:15pm and 10:45pm if the game goes to extra time and penalties.

Scottish Cup semi final draw live stream

The semi final draw, along with the Falkirk vs Ayr United match, will be available on the BBC Iplayer and BBC Sport website to live stream. Both can be accessed via web browser or downloaded to mobile devices via their respective apps which are available through most mainstream app stores.

When are the Scottish Cup semi finals?

The semi finals of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup are due to be played on the weekend of Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Both matches will be played at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

The final of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup is due to be played on Saturday, June 3. Rangers are the current holders of the trophy having beaten Hearts 2-0 in last year’s final to win the trophy for the 34th time and the first time since 2009.

How did Celtic and Rangers reach the Scottish Cup semi finals?

Celtic were up against Greenock Morton from the SPFL Championship when they entered the competition in the fourth round and won that match at Celtic Park comfortably with the game ending 5-0 to the hosts. They then faced St Mirren at home in the fifth round and were 5-1 winners. Ange Postecoglou’s side were handed a difficult draw in the quarter-finals, away to Hearts, but ran out 3-0 winners at Tynecastle.